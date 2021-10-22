Head to Head Survey: Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Cable One 24.48% 19.50% 5.84%

This table compares Troika Media Group and Cable One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cable One $1.33 billion 8.16 $304.39 million $44.49 40.23

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Troika Media Group and Cable One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cable One 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cable One has a consensus price target of $2,211.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cable One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cable One beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc. is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

