Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after buying an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

HTA opened at $33.15 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.