Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.54

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.54 and traded as low as $91.25. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLAN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.