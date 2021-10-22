Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00453480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014972 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00034896 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.