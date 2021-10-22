HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.21 ($94.36).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €63.74 ($74.99). The stock had a trading volume of 505,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.04. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.