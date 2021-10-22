Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Helios Technologies worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Helios Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $90.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

