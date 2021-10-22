Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.95 or 0.00315955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.