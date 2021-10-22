HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 56.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $307,512.31 and $125.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00210342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00104297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010947 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.