Helmet.insure Achieves Market Cap of $8.87 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $571,736.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,357,017 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.