HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.69 million and $2,366.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,039.46 or 1.00094774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.13 or 0.00649592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,821,990 coins and its circulating supply is 263,686,840 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.