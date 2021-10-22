Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Shares Down 0.6%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and last traded at GBX 2,335 ($30.51). Approximately 39,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 81,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($30.70).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,300.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($31.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,648 ($12,605.17).

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

