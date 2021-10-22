Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.