Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 258,558 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,662,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,514,000 after buying an additional 441,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 422,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,272,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

