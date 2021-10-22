Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend by 56.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.