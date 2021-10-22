Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,600. The stock has a market cap of $898.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

