Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.86. 21,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,882. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $159.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

