Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.86. 21,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,882. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $159.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

