Hermez Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $26.83 million and $2.97 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00009418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00210974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00103368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010926 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.