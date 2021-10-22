Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period.

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $350.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

