Hertz Network Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $773,038.96 and $46,489.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00072603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00107332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,237.65 or 1.00090214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.84 or 0.06547371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00022082 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.