HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Down 26.3%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) was down 26.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 4,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.62.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

