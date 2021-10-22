Hiblocks Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $34.08 million and $619,022.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00109347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.72 or 1.00397301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.97 or 0.06457950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

