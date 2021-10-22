HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Acquires $454,540.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 1,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.