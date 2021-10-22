Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

HCXLF remained flat at $$11.48 during midday trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

