Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.92

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and traded as high as $117.49. Hitachi shares last traded at $116.93, with a volume of 13,101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.33 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

