HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price was down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.44. Approximately 542,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,972,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

