HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.94 and last traded at C$19.99. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLS. Raymond James raised HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market cap of C$644.60 million and a P/E ratio of -32.24.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.94%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

