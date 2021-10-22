Hoge Finance (HOGE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $578,741.00

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $72.59 million and approximately $578,741.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00208914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,261,359,686 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

