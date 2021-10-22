Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. 401,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,870. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

