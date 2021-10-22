HollyGold (HGOLD) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, HollyGold has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $125,483.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00071358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,436.35 or 0.99578201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.59 or 0.06491084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022369 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

