Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

