Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.20 billion-$34.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $224.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

