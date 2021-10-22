Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.61

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 318155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
Several analysts recently commented on HZAC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.
About Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)
Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.
