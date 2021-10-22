Horizon Protocol Trading Down 3.2% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.31 million and $467,763.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

