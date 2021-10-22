Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Up 0.1%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($1.03). Approximately 29,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 263,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.70 ($1.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £91.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

