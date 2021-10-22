Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,490 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

