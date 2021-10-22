Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Apogee Enterprises worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

