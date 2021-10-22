Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Dril-Quip worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

