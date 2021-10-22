Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

BRKL stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

