Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 19,380 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Matson worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Matson by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

