Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 26,490 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Great Ajax worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 316,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

