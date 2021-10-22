Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 51,500 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of OceanFirst Financial worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 108,594 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

