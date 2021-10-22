Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218,800 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 673,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,621,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

