Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.