Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Zumiez worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

