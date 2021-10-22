Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Rent-A-Center worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.