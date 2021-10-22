Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Hooker Furniture worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $25.88 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $308.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

