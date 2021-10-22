Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of OneWater Marine worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

