Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

