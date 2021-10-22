Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Blue Bird worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.83 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $539.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.