Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Cabot worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cabot by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cabot by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cabot by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.